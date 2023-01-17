BOI branches to close early today due to weather

Due to adverse weather and travel conditions, some Bank of Ireland branches in Donegal will close at 2.30pm today.
They are;
– Ballyshannon
– Donegal Town
– Killybegs
– Ballybofey
– Letterkenny
– Falcarragh
– Carndonagh
– Buncrana
Due to adverse weather and travel conditions, some Bank of Ireland branches in Donegal will close at 2.30pm today.
They are;
– Ballyshannon
– Donegal Town
– Killybegs
– Ballybofey
– Letterkenny
– Falcarragh
– Carndonagh
– Buncrana
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland