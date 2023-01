Ian McGarvey is attending a council meeting for the last time this afternoon.

The 92 year old has been a member of Donegal County Council for 18 years, and this afternoon, he introduced members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District to his nephew Pauric, who he expects to be co-opted onto Donegal County Council at its January meeting on Monday week.

Cllr McGarvey says he intends to continue campaigning and helping people as best he can: