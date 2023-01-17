Donegal gardai investigate thefts

Gardai in Donegal are investigating a number of thefts in the county.
Gardaí are investigating the theft of a
public bench from the side of a footpath
on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford
between the evening of Wednesday the
11 th of January and the morning of
Thursday the 12 th of January. The bench is
the property of Donegal County Council
and is described as having a black iron
frame with wooden seating. We appeal to
anybody who may have witnessed the
removal or transportation of the bench to
contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-
9167100. If anybody has information in
relation to the current location of the
bench we ask them to contact Gardaí
directly or call the Garda Confidential line
on 1800 666 111.
– Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a
theft from a car that happened in a
carpark on the Pearse Road (near the
Station Roundabout) on Friday the 13 th of
January between 1.15pm and 2pm. A car
that is believed to have been unlocked
was entered and a black purse containing
a large sum of cash, a get well card and a
Fedex box with a teddy inside was stolen
from it. We appeal to anybody who was in
that area of the Pearse Road between
those times and who may have observed
any sort of suspicious activity to make
contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on
074-9167100.
We appeal to all drivers to please ensure that
their car is locked when left unattended. Do
not leave large amounts of money, jewellery,
electronics or other valuable items in your
car. Should anybody ever notice any
suspicious activity occurring around parked
cars we ask them to alert Gardaí immediately.
– Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating
an incident of theft that happened at the
Market Yard, Ballyshannon between
5.15pm on Tuesday the 10 th of January
and 7am on Wednesday the 11 th of
January. Approx. 200 litres of diesel was
siphoned from a bus that had been
parked at that location between those
times. The fuel cap was left open but no
damage was caused to the bus. We appeal
to anybody who may have relevant
information in relation to this theft to
contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-
9858530.