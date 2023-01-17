Donegal gardai investigate thefts

Gardai in Donegal are investigating a number of thefts in the county.

More details –

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a

public bench from the side of a footpath

on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford

between the evening of Wednesday the

11 th of January and the morning of

Thursday the 12 th of January. The bench is

the property of Donegal County Council

and is described as having a black iron

frame with wooden seating. We appeal to

anybody who may have witnessed the

removal or transportation of the bench to

contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-

9167100. If anybody has information in

relation to the current location of the

bench we ask them to contact Gardaí

directly or call the Garda Confidential line

on 1800 666 111.

– Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a

theft from a car that happened in a

carpark on the Pearse Road (near the

Station Roundabout) on Friday the 13 th of

January between 1.15pm and 2pm. A car

that is believed to have been unlocked

was entered and a black purse containing

a large sum of cash, a get well card and a

Fedex box with a teddy inside was stolen

from it. We appeal to anybody who was in

that area of the Pearse Road between

those times and who may have observed

any sort of suspicious activity to make

contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on

074-9167100.

We appeal to all drivers to please ensure that

their car is locked when left unattended. Do

not leave large amounts of money, jewellery,

electronics or other valuable items in your

car. Should anybody ever notice any

suspicious activity occurring around parked

cars we ask them to alert Gardaí immediately.

– Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating

an incident of theft that happened at the

Market Yard, Ballyshannon between

5.15pm on Tuesday the 10 th of January

and 7am on Wednesday the 11 th of

January. Approx. 200 litres of diesel was

siphoned from a bus that had been

parked at that location between those

times. The fuel cap was left open but no

damage was caused to the bus. We appeal

to anybody who may have relevant

information in relation to this theft to

contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-

9858530.