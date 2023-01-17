Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

ESRI identifies issues with Slaintecare free GP care plan

There may not be enough Doctors to provide free GP care for all if the scheme was to be rolled out here by 2026.

Free GP visits for all is one of the key recommendations of the all party Slaintecare plan.

The ESRI’s been examining the demand and cost-implications of extending free GP care to the whole population over the next 3 years.

The move would see an estimated 2 million more GP visits and it would cost the State between € 381 million and € 881 million.

Dr. Sheelah Connolly is one of the authors of the report………….

 

charlene anderson
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai seek information on Bridgend robbery

17 January 2023
met yellow
News, Top Stories

Snow and Ice warning in place until tomorrow morning

17 January 2023
snow letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Roads particularly bad in centre of Letterkenny – DCC

17 January 2023
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE officials appearing before Oireachtas Health Committee today

17 January 2023
