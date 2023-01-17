ESRI identifies issues with Slaintecare free GP care plan

There may not be enough Doctors to provide free GP care for all if the scheme was to be rolled out here by 2026.

Free GP visits for all is one of the key recommendations of the all party Slaintecare plan.

The ESRI’s been examining the demand and cost-implications of extending free GP care to the whole population over the next 3 years.

The move would see an estimated 2 million more GP visits and it would cost the State between € 381 million and € 881 million.

Dr. Sheelah Connolly is one of the authors of the report………….