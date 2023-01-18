Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Paddy Barnes to deliver boxing masterclass at Letterkenny Boxing Club


Double Olympic bronze-medalist, Paddy Barnes, will deliver a boxing masterclass at Letterkenny Boxing Club on Sunday, January 29th.

The two-hour event, which is being hosted by Donegal Sports Partnership, gets underway at 11 am.

Barnes, who is a high-performance coach and club development officer for the Irish Amateur Boxing Association in Ulster, enjoyed a glittering career on the world stage.

The workshop is open to boxing coaches, mentors and parents.

The aim of the event is to provide coaches with practical tips for a coaching session for underage boxers, while Paddy will also talk about the latest training methods to support and develop boxers.

The cost is €10, registration is through Eventbrite and light refreshments will be provided.

To book a place follow the link below:
https://activedonegal.com/programme/paddy-barnes-boxing-masterclass/

The Belfast boxer, who won Olympic bronze medals in 2008 and 2012, announced his retirement in 2019. He competed as an amateur from 2005 before turning professional in 2016. He is a member of both the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games and the Irish Olympic team’s athlete advisory committees.

Barnes was also chosen to be the bearer of the tricolour at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court-hammer
News

Derry man jailed for sexual activity with a child

18 January 2023
Pearse Budget Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty quizzes Taoiseach on prospect of Donohoe taking Dail questions on SIPO

18 January 2023
templemore
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA President says Templemore fitness tests shouldn’t be made easier

18 January 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies in house fire in Omagh

18 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

court-hammer
News

Derry man jailed for sexual activity with a child

18 January 2023
Pearse Budget Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty quizzes Taoiseach on prospect of Donohoe taking Dail questions on SIPO

18 January 2023
templemore
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA President says Templemore fitness tests shouldn’t be made easier

18 January 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies in house fire in Omagh

18 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 January 2023
Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

Defective Block campaigners in four counties seek updates from government

18 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube