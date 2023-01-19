Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Hopes Donegal will benefit from tourists visiting ‘Home of Derry Girls’ exhibition

It is hoped that Donegal will benefit from the new ‘Home of Derry Girls’ exhibition in the Tower Museum and Derry Girls trail taking in key filming locations.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture Committee approved the plans as funding of £80,000 had been secured for the project.

The exhibition, and the Derry Girls Trail being developed in partnership with Visit Derry, will work alongside other assets such as the Derry Girls mural, filming location tours and Derry Girls afternoon tea experience, to firmly establish the city as the home of Derry Girls and generate greater interest in the area as a major visitor destination.

Chair of the Business and Culture Committee, Councillor John McGowan, says he hopes the new project will increase tourism in Derry but also to the North West Region..

