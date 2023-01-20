More severe weather funding needed for Donegal’s roads – MacGiolla Easbuig

Donegal County Council is being urged to apply for additional Severe Weather Funding in the wake of this week’s cold snap.

Cllr Michael Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says there is already visible damage on the Back of Errigal Road and other routes in Donegal, and with a thaw expected to kick in at the weekend, more damage is inevitable in the coming days.

He says the council is already struggling to meet its maintenance priorities, and does not have the resources to mend the damage caused by snow and ice.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says emergency funding is vital……….