Donegal County Council’s Road Service is to examine flooding in Manorcunningham, particularly in the vicinity of Abbey Villas.

The issue was raised at a Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting this week by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who says gardens regularly get flooded, and access was recently affected when a doctor was called to a house there.

He’s welcomed a commitment that the issue will be investigated, saying previous council initiatives have not resolved the issue………….