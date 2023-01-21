Donegal players involved as DCU record big win in Sigerson Cup

DCU made it two wins from two in this seasons Sigerson Cup, thanks to a 3-14 to 0-05 victory over Queen’s University.

Termon’s Jamie Grant started the game at corner back with both Conor O’Donnell and Johnny McGroddy coming off the bench for the Dublin University.

Both McGroddy and O’Donnell also got their names on the scoresheet notching a point each with Eoin McGeehin coming off the bench for Queen’s.

Former Derry footballer and All-Ireland winning coach Conleith Gilligan spoke with Oisin Langan about the Donegal players involved after the game…