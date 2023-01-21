Gary Duffy looks forward to Buncrana’s big FAI Junior Cup game

Inishowen League side Buncrana Hearts face Dublin opposition in the form of Montpelier FC in the FAI Junior Cup at Castle Park in Buncrana on Sunday. (Kick-off is 1.30 pm).

Buncrana go into the game in good form but face a side that they know little about.

With the pitch expected to be heavy and the possibility of extra-time and even penalties, it could be an energy sapping affair.

Buncrana manager Gary Duffy gave his thoughts on the game when he was interviewed by Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport.