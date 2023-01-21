Harps open pre-season account with draw in Dundalk

Ryan Rainey in action for Finn Harps against Dundalk. Photo: Dundalk FC twitter/sportsfile

Finn Harps began their pre-season campaign with an encouraging 0-0 draw away to Premier Division Dundalk at Oriel Park last night.

Manager Dave Rodgers fielded a new look and youthful side with three trialists.

Among the more experienced players who lined out were defender Keith Cowan, who has rejoined the club, and midfielder Ryan Rainey.

Finn Harps are back in action tomorrow (Sunday) at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium where they play Derry City. That game has a 2.00 pm start.