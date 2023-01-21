Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Harps open pre-season account with draw in Dundalk

Ryan Rainey in action for Finn Harps against Dundalk. Photo: Dundalk FC twitter/sportsfile

Finn Harps began their pre-season campaign with an encouraging 0-0 draw away to Premier Division Dundalk at Oriel Park last night.

Manager Dave Rodgers fielded a new look and youthful side with three trialists.

Among the more experienced players who lined out were defender Keith Cowan, who has rejoined the club, and midfielder Ryan Rainey.

Finn Harps are back in action tomorrow (Sunday) at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium where they play Derry City. That game has a 2.00 pm start.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_20230121_131610
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hospital Action Committee to be formed in Donegal following LUH protest

21 January 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for CCTV to be installed at Donegal ports & harbours

21 January 2023
Gardai incident
Top Stories, News

Two arrested following Sligo jewellery heist

21 January 2023
luh new 2
News, Top Stories

Protest of overcrowding crisis taking place at LUH today

21 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_20230121_131610
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hospital Action Committee to be formed in Donegal following LUH protest

21 January 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for CCTV to be installed at Donegal ports & harbours

21 January 2023
Gardai incident
Top Stories, News

Two arrested following Sligo jewellery heist

21 January 2023
luh new 2
News, Top Stories

Protest of overcrowding crisis taking place at LUH today

21 January 2023
mica home 0
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government deliberately discriminating against rural mica homeowners – McGrath

21 January 2023
Manorcunningham
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to examine flooding in Manorcunningham

21 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube