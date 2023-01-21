Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Jing Yi Graham to facilitate table ttennis taster session at An Dánlann

The table tennis taster session taking place at An Dánlann Sports Centre at ATU in Letterkenny on Wednesday, February 1st will be facilitated by the female lead coordinator with Table Tennis Ireland, Jing Yi Graham.

The event is being held by Donegal Sports Partnership in conjunction with Table Tennis Ireland and is open to everyone aged 16 and over.

Looking ahead to the session, Education and Training Coordinator with Donegal Sports Partnership,Maggie Farrelly, said: “The evening is a great opportunity for people to try a new sport and to develop new skills.”
The event is free and runs from 7 pm to 8.30 pm.

To register, follow the link below:
https://activedonegal.com/table-tennis-taster-session/

A native of China, Jing Yi made the move to Northern Ireland aged 20 and has helped develop the game of table tennis since. She represented her adopted country at two Commonwealth Games – as a player in Manchester in 2002 and as a coach in Melbourne in 2006.

After working with Table Tennis Ulster as a junior development officer, director of coaching and a high-performance coach for 15 years, she took up a position with Table Tennis Ireland.

