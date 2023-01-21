Shane Blaney starts in Motherwell Scottish Cup win away to Arbroath

Shane Blaney made his Motherwell debut on Saturday afternoon.
Blaney started in Motherwell’s 2-0 Scottish Cup win away to Arboath.
A brace from Mikael Mandron booked the Premiership side’s place in Round Five of the competition.
