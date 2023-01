The 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards will be presented at a ceremony in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, next Friday, January 27.

This is the 47th staging of the event, and there are more than 40 categories.

The special guest is former Republic of Ireland international Shay Given, who is a previous recipient of the Donegal Sports Star overall award.

On Saturday Sport, Chris Ashmore spoke with awards committee PRO Declan Kerr.