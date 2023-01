Buncrana Hearts have sealed their place in the next round of the FAI Junior Cup after they beat Montpelier FC 6-0.

Sean Mullan hit a brace with Kieran McDaid, Jamie McDaid, Ryan Doherty and an own goal gave Buncrana the big victory.

After the game, Buncrana boss Gary Duffy told Eóin Catterson it’s a big win for the club…