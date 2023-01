Cockhill Celtic are through to the next round of the FAI Intermediate Cup after a 3-2 Extra Time win over Avondale United.

Lee McColgan’s penalty gave Gavin Cullen’s men the lead before Avondale levelled the tie up.

Adam Duffy then headed home to give Cockhill the lead but once again they conceded and the game went to Extra Time.

Duffy then got his second in the extra period as Cockhill advanced.

After the game, manager Gavin Cullen spoke with Eóin Catterson…