Donegal Mountain Rescue Team issue advice after rescuing several stuck motorists

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team has issued advice for motorists after a number of cars stuck due to poor weather conditions required their assistance over the last few days.

In a statement on social media, the DMRT said that they assisted with three separate stuck vehicles on Friday alone, one at Lough Salt, one in Churchill, and one at the Grotto at Muckish Mountain.

After these numerous callouts on a single day, they had the following advice to issue to motorists: “Can we please stress that, in times of low temperatures and hazardous road conditions, to be mindful of the roads you are travelling on and, where possible, seek an alternate route. As we mentioned before, we understand this is not always possible but where it is possible, please do so to avoid any potential incident.”