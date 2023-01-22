Donegal Mountain Rescue Team issue advice after rescuing several stuck motorists

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team has issued advice for motorists after a number of cars stuck due to poor weather conditions required their assistance over the last few days.
In a statement on social media, the DMRT said that they assisted with three separate stuck vehicles on Friday alone, one at Lough Salt, one in Churchill, and one at the Grotto at Muckish Mountain.
After these numerous callouts on a single day, they had the following advice to issue to motorists:
“Can we please stress that, in times of low temperatures and hazardous road conditions, to be mindful of the roads you are travelling on and, where possible, seek an alternate route. As we mentioned before, we understand this is not always possible but where it is possible, please do so to avoid any potential incident.”
“Can we please also give a gentle reminder that our Facebook messenger is not a point of contact for the team. This weekend, we were lucky that our PRO was monitoring the Facebook page at that time and was able to instantly receive and act on any messages coming in. However, this platform is not monitored all the time. If you ever get in to difficulty and need assistance from DMRT, call 999 or 112 and ask for Donegal Mountain Rescue.”