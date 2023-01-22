Harkin calls for more modular housing for refugees

The Government is being urged to build more modular housing for refugees.

It’s after reports that many hotel currently housing refugees are to evict them to bring in visitors as the tourist season ramps up.

South Donegal TD Marian Harkin believes homeowners could accommodate greater numbers of Ukrainian refugees – and she’s also welcomed construction work on 200 new modular homes for Cork, Cavan, Tipperary, Sligo and Claremorris in Mayo.

Deputy Harkin says an initiative like this is the right idea to help house people: