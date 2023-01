Prospective homeowners are in for a shock as house prices in certain areas could be set to rise by as much as ten percent.

That’s according to a new report out today in the Sunday Times Property Price Guide.

In Donegal, price rises in Letterkenny are in the middle of the pack, expected to be around 5 percent.

Roisin Healy from The Price Guide says newly built houses will be driving the price increase next year: