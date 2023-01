Glen suffered a narrow two point defeat in the All Ireland Club Senior Football final to Kilmacud Crokes.

Danny Tallon’s early goal had Malachy O’Rourke’s men off to the dream start before a Shane Walsh penalty had Croke 1-04 to 1-03 up at the break.

A strong second half showing from last year’s beaten finalist saw them through to a 1-11 to 1-09 victory.

After the game, Glen boss Malachy O’Rourke told the media it was a heartbreaking defeat…