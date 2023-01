ATU Donegal bowed out of the Sigerson Cup after they were beaten 1-13 to 2-11 by Ulster University.

At half time Maxi Curran’s side led 1-09 to 0-05 but a strong second half showing from Ulster University saw them claim the one point win with Conor Cush and Andrew Gilmore, scoring 1-05 and 1-04 respectively.

After the game ATU Donegal boss Maxi Curran spoke with Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport…