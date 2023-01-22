Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Raymond Foy reflects on Castlefin Celtic’s defeat in FAI Junior Cup

Raymond Foy during his Finn Harps days – Photo Stephen Doherty

Castlefin Celtic’s FAI Junior Cup campaign came to a close on Sunday afternoon, losing out 5-0 to Limerick side Ballynanty Rovers.

Raymond Foy’s men trailed 2-0 at the break and switched formation at the start of the second half as they chased the game but the Limerick side thrived on the open spaces in the backline as they fired in three second half goals.

Castlefin Celtic boss Raymond Foy told Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport that his side have to try reach the standard of their opponents in the coming years…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

House Key
Top Stories, Audio, News

Letterkenny house prices expected to rise by 5 percent this year

22 January 2023
IMG_20230121_131306
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital must be prioritised – Mac Lochlainn

22 January 2023
dmrt snow
Top Stories, News

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team issue advice after rescuing several stuck motorists

22 January 2023
marian harkin 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Harkin calls for more modular housing for refugees

22 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

House Key
Top Stories, Audio, News

Letterkenny house prices expected to rise by 5 percent this year

22 January 2023
IMG_20230121_131306
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital must be prioritised – Mac Lochlainn

22 January 2023
dmrt snow
Top Stories, News

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team issue advice after rescuing several stuck motorists

22 January 2023
marian harkin 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Harkin calls for more modular housing for refugees

22 January 2023
Missing Person Nicole McGinley
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue appeal for missing Donegal teenager

22 January 2023
castlefinn garda car burned out
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after Garda car set alight in Castlefinn

22 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube