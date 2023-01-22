Raymond Foy reflects on Castlefin Celtic’s defeat in FAI Junior Cup

Castlefin Celtic’s FAI Junior Cup campaign came to a close on Sunday afternoon, losing out 5-0 to Limerick side Ballynanty Rovers.

Raymond Foy’s men trailed 2-0 at the break and switched formation at the start of the second half as they chased the game but the Limerick side thrived on the open spaces in the backline as they fired in three second half goals.

Castlefin Celtic boss Raymond Foy told Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport that his side have to try reach the standard of their opponents in the coming years…