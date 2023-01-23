A replay will be difficult for Glen – Michael McMullan

It’s understood Ulster Champions Glen sought clarification today from the GAA over a potential rules breach in Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Club Final.

Kilmacud Crokes appeared to have an extra two players on the pitch for a period of injury time in their two point win over the Derry men at Croke Park.

Glen Manager Malachy O’Rouke said after the game, an appeal is unlikely but the club indicated they would seek clarification from the GAA.

The GAA have told the club they can lodge an appeal or objection and have until Wednesday afternoon to do so but there was no clarification given on the breaking of the rule.