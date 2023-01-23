DACC chair says Dublin Galway line continues to adversely impact LUH

A prominent health campaigner says the people of Donegal continue to be victims of geography.

DACC Chair Betty Holmes told a crowd of several hundred people during a Day of Action outside Letterkenny University Hospital at the weekend that the Dublin Galway line continues to dominate health policy.

Ms Holmes says pressure is needed both locally and nationally to effect change, saying that since Donegal Action for Cancer Care was founded in 2005, the health discrimination that existed then is still very much a factor…….

Ms Holmes told the crowd some HSE officials and ministers had asked her to stop adding the DACC ‘Cancer Map’ to all correspondence.

She pledged to continue doing so until people pay attention.

Pic – Event organiser Mary T Sweeney (L) and Betty Holmes (R)