A Glenties Councillor says more has to be done to deter illegal dumping, after an incident where a large amount of rubbish and rubble was dumped in the Doochary area.

Cllr Micheal Cholim Mac Giolla Easbuig says that while the person who dumped the waste is responsible for their own actions, more must be done to provide adequate recycling facilities in that part of the county.

He says now the cleanup is being left to local residents: