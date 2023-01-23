Illegal poison blamed for death of White-Tailed Eagle in Cavan

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is calling on people living in rural areas to stop using Carbofuran after a white-tailed eagle was found dead near Lough Ramor in County Cavan.

It says the use of such poison could kill other animals such as cows, dogs, cats and foxes.

The White-tailed Eagle became extinct in Ireland in the mid 1800s but has returned due a re-settlement programme which commenced in 2007.

Phillip Buckley of the National Parks and Wildlife Service says Carbofuran is illegal in this Country and is appealing to user to stop using it………….