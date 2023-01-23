Letterkenny Milford Mayor stresses need for new bridge at Meenaroy

The Mayor of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has warned that if funding is not secured soon for works at Meenaroy Bridge, the long term cost to Donegal County Council and the state will be huge.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly says it’s getting to the point where traffic lights may be needed to enforce a one way system on the bridge because it will be unsafe for two way traffic.

Officials pointed out that in terms of Specific Grant Applications, Meenaroy Bridge is ranked second in the district and sixth in the county.

Cllr Kelly says his understanding is that given the importance of securing a new structure, the bridge has been moved to the top priority slot…………..