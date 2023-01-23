NCBI says 77% of respondents had incidents with e-scooters on footpaths in pleas for safer legislation

The NCBI, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Irish Wheelchair association are urging Minister Eamonn Ryan to take a pro-active approach to incoming e-scooter legislation before it is too late.

Lorna Fitzpatrick, Advocacy and Engagement Manager at NCBI told Highland Radio that a banning of e-scooters from footpaths, age restrictions and speed limitations are omissions that should not be over looked in the strategy for electric charging vehicle infrastructure.

The above outline causes of distress for pedestrians with access needs, with 77% of respondents to a survey conducted by the NCBI reporting that they have already had an incident involving an e-scooter on a footpath.