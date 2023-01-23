Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia seized in Derry

A quantity of suspected drugs, drug-related items and other paraphernalia have been seized in Derry as part of a planned search in recent days.

Investigations are continuing after the find on Friday.

Police say an ongoing priority is the disruption of the sale and supply of dangerous and illegal drugs, and targeting those who cause the most harm in communities.

They have praised the community who they say has provided information which has resulted in the removal of dangerous substances from the streets.