Gardaí are reminding quad drivers that if they use them on public roads, they are subject to the same rules as all other drivers.

It follows a hit and run collision involving a car and a quad which failed to stop at St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana at ten to ten on Thursday evening last.

Garda Grainne Doherty outlined what happened during the Community Garda Information Slot on today’s Nine til Noon Show…………….