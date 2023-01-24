Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Gardai investigating incidents in Letterkenny and Ballyshannon

Gardai are seeking help in relation to number of incidents in Letterkenny and Ballyshannon over the past number of days.

CCTV wires were cut at a house in Ballyshannon a week ago, while last night, a damaged car was found in the grounds of St Conal’s Hospital in Letterkenny.

Gardaí discovered the damaged car, a Silver Toyota Vitz, partial registration ’09 WH’, at the rear of St. Conal’s Hospital at quarter to six yesterday morning.

Significant damage had been caused to the front bumper, the driver’s side window was smashed and the ignition was damaged and removed.

Gardai are trying to trace the car’s movements, and are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in or around St. Conal’s Hospital between 1.30am and 5.45am yesterday to make contact. They’re particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage either in the vicinity of the hospital, or earlier around Letterkenny.

Menwhile, between midnight and 7am on Wednesday night last, the driver’s window of a car was smashed in The Grange, Letterkenny, and the ignition was tampered with.

Meanwhile, Gardai in Ballyshannon are investigating an incident at a private residence on the Knather Road on Tuesday night last at 7pm in which the wires of a CCTV system at the residence were cut.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal_Stand_HolidayWorldShow_2020
News

Donegal to be represented at 2023 Holiday World Show

24 January 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Removal of public inpatient charges approved

24 January 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating incidents in Letterkenny and Ballyshannon

24 January 2023
cork courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with murder of Matthew Healy in Cork

24 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal_Stand_HolidayWorldShow_2020
News

Donegal to be represented at 2023 Holiday World Show

24 January 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Removal of public inpatient charges approved

24 January 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating incidents in Letterkenny and Ballyshannon

24 January 2023
cork courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with murder of Matthew Healy in Cork

24 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 January 2023
our rural future
News, Top Stories

Donegal communities receive €3.1 million for refugee support

24 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube