Gardai investigating incidents in Letterkenny and Ballyshannon

Gardai are seeking help in relation to number of incidents in Letterkenny and Ballyshannon over the past number of days.

CCTV wires were cut at a house in Ballyshannon a week ago, while last night, a damaged car was found in the grounds of St Conal’s Hospital in Letterkenny.

Gardaí discovered the damaged car, a Silver Toyota Vitz, partial registration ’09 WH’, at the rear of St. Conal’s Hospital at quarter to six yesterday morning.

Significant damage had been caused to the front bumper, the driver’s side window was smashed and the ignition was damaged and removed.

Gardai are trying to trace the car’s movements, and are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in or around St. Conal’s Hospital between 1.30am and 5.45am yesterday to make contact. They’re particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage either in the vicinity of the hospital, or earlier around Letterkenny.

Menwhile, between midnight and 7am on Wednesday night last, the driver’s window of a car was smashed in The Grange, Letterkenny, and the ignition was tampered with.

Meanwhile, Gardai in Ballyshannon are investigating an incident at a private residence on the Knather Road on Tuesday night last at 7pm in which the wires of a CCTV system at the residence were cut.