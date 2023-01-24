Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

One week left to have say on County Donegal Heritage Plan

You have just one week left to have your say on the new County Donegal Heritage Plan.

The new plan will direct heritage priorities, resources and funding for built, archaeological, natural and cultural heritage in the county.

The new County Donegal Heritage Plan will include actions relating to natural heritage, built heritage, archaeology and cultural inheritance.

The Heritage Council and Donegal County Council will provide annual funding for the implementation of County Heritage Plan actions.

Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer says the suggestions from the public received to date are helping to set heritage priorities for the next few years.

The focus of submissions to the heritage plan should be on priorities or actions that can be taken over the next five years to identify, conserve, manage, promote and interpret County Donegal’s heritage.

You can have your say by filling in an online survey, by emailing heritage@donegalcoco.ie or by writing to the County Donegal Heritage Office.

The closing date for submissions is Tuesday January 31st.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photo 1 (County Donegal Heritage Plan workshop with Heritage Forum members) JG
News, Top Stories

One week left to have say on County Donegal Heritage Plan

24 January 2023
Scam Alert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal man loses €400 in gift card scam

24 January 2023
Mairead_Mcguinness
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mairead McGuinness to travel to Kyiv

24 January 2023
Donegal_Stand_HolidayWorldShow_2020
News

Donegal to be represented at 2023 Holiday World Show

24 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Photo 1 (County Donegal Heritage Plan workshop with Heritage Forum members) JG
News, Top Stories

One week left to have say on County Donegal Heritage Plan

24 January 2023
Scam Alert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal man loses €400 in gift card scam

24 January 2023
Mairead_Mcguinness
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mairead McGuinness to travel to Kyiv

24 January 2023
Donegal_Stand_HolidayWorldShow_2020
News

Donegal to be represented at 2023 Holiday World Show

24 January 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Removal of public inpatient charges approved

24 January 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating incidents in Letterkenny and Ballyshannon

24 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube