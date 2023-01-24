One week left to have say on County Donegal Heritage Plan

You have just one week left to have your say on the new County Donegal Heritage Plan.

The new plan will direct heritage priorities, resources and funding for built, archaeological, natural and cultural heritage in the county.

The new County Donegal Heritage Plan will include actions relating to natural heritage, built heritage, archaeology and cultural inheritance.

The Heritage Council and Donegal County Council will provide annual funding for the implementation of County Heritage Plan actions.

Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer says the suggestions from the public received to date are helping to set heritage priorities for the next few years.

The focus of submissions to the heritage plan should be on priorities or actions that can be taken over the next five years to identify, conserve, manage, promote and interpret County Donegal’s heritage.

You can have your say by filling in an online survey, by emailing heritage@donegalcoco.ie or by writing to the County Donegal Heritage Office.

The closing date for submissions is Tuesday January 31st.