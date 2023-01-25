Business Matters Ep 128 – Thomas Ellis

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the co-owner of Donegal Bees in Glencolumbkille, Thomas Ellis.

A former carpenter, Thomas set up the company in 2013, and Áine Curran became a co-owner three years ago. Donegal Bees has the only wax processing facility in Ireland and a product range of almost 900.

Donegal Bees won the “Green Award” at the 2022 Donegal Enterprise Awards, hosted by the Local Enterprise Office Donegal, in December.

Listen back here: