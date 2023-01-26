Big Match Preview: Paddy Carr says Donegal are relishing Kerry challenge

Donegal start their Division 1 National Football League campaign on Sunday against All Ireland champions Kerry in Ballybofey.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have the big game LIVE on Highland from 1.45pm in association with Highland Motors – Letterkenny.

After the pre-season McKenna Cup, its a first competitive game for Donegal under new the management of Paddy Carr.

It will be a different looking Donegal with Michael Murphy retired, Peader Mogan and Shane O’Donnell are currently not part of the panel, Michael Langan and Ciaran Thompson are on the injury list and Shaun Patton may not be starting on Sunday either.

Kerry are expected to bring some All Ireland winners to Ballybofey apart from their forward lines without David and Paudie Clifford.

Paddy Carr has been telling Tom Comack of his hopes and aspirations for the league campaign and gives a comprehensive run down the state of fitness of the squad which is going to be far from a full strength Donegal: