Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Big Match Preview: Patrick McBrearty says Donegal want to do more than stay up

Donegal have a new management team under Paddy Carr and they also have a new captain in Patrick McBrearty.

Survival in Division 1of the National Football League  is seen as key for Donegal but  Kilcar man McBrearty has been telling Tom Comack, Donegal want to do more than stay up.

They start on Sunday against All Ireland Champions Kerry in Ballybofey.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have the big game LIVE on Highland from 1.45pm in association with Highland Motors – Letterkenny.

Patrick has big boots to fill taking over from Michael Murphy, who was the Donegal captain for the last 12 years but he is looking forward to the challenge:

