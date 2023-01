UCD overcame Ulster University 7-8 to 3-10 in their Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup 3rd round encounter at the Jordanstown Sports VIllage on Wednesday night

Monaghan’s David Garland and Roscommon’s Daire Cregg scored 5-5 between them while Mayo’s Pearse Ruttledge was also among the goals scoring 1-1 with Monaghan’s Daragh McElearney and Meath’s Diarmuid Moriatry adding points.

After the game former Donegal footballer and well known analyst Brendan Devenny spoke to match commentator Oisin Langan.