Cockhill to hit road again in Intermediate Cup

Cockhill Celtic will once again be on the road in the FAI Intermediate Cup.

The Ulster Senior League champions have been drawn away to Home Farm or Drumconda in the quarter finals of the competition with the winners also on the road in the semi final.

Cockhill’s quarter final tie in Dublin will be played on the weekend of the 19th February with the victor set to meet either Ringmahon or Willow.

The Inishowen men reached the last 8 with a 3-2 extra time won over Avondale United in Cork last Sunday.