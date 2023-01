The Donegal hurlers are through to the final of the Conor McGurk Cup after Antrim pulled out of this weekend’s semi final.

Mickey McCann’s Donegal were due to play the Saffrons in Saturday’s semi final in Banagher but Antrim have made the decision to forfeit the game.

It means Donegal will play University Ulster in the final on Tuesday 7th February at The Dub, Belfast.