Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Maxi Curran – ‘It’s time for Donegal to focus on the next generation’

Donegal Ladies are preparing for another big weekend in the National League; the girls will host reigning champions Meath in Letterkenny on Saturday.

Despite a 6 point defeat against Galway last week, manager Maxi Curran is feeling positive about the performance and hopes they can rectify some of last week’s mistakes.

Throw in is 1pm on Saturday 28th at the O’Donnell Park  and there’s updates on Highland with Frank Craig and  former Donegal star Maureen O’Donnell.

Speaking with Faith Harper, The Donegal boss says ‘there’s no better place to learn than in Division One against the best teams in the country.’

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in force tonight again

26 January 2023
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Buncrana man jailed for raping girlfriend while she slept

26 January 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday January 26th

26 January 2023
Fish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister told to listen to fishing community

26 January 2023
