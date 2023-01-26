Maxi Curran – ‘It’s time for Donegal to focus on the next generation’

Donegal Ladies are preparing for another big weekend in the National League; the girls will host reigning champions Meath in Letterkenny on Saturday.

Despite a 6 point defeat against Galway last week, manager Maxi Curran is feeling positive about the performance and hopes they can rectify some of last week’s mistakes.

Throw in is 1pm on Saturday 28th at the O’Donnell Park and there’s updates on Highland with Frank Craig and former Donegal star Maureen O’Donnell.

Speaking with Faith Harper, The Donegal boss says ‘there’s no better place to learn than in Division One against the best teams in the country.’