Mickey McCann says Antrim will be good test ahead of league

The Conor McGurk cup continues this Saturday in Banagher with the Donegal Hurlers taking on Antrim in the semi-final.

Having been postponed due to poor weather, the closing stages of the competition will now overlap with the start of the National League which is due to get up and running on the 4th February.

After a convincing win over Monaghan with plenty of new faces, Mickey McCann’s men are in good form heading into the game but are expecting to meet a strong Antrim side following their exit from the Walsh cup.

The winner on Saturday will face Ulster University in the final on the 7th of February.

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann is expecting a stiff challenge on Saturday.