Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Mickey McCann says Antrim will be good test ahead of league

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann

The Conor McGurk cup continues this Saturday in Banagher with the Donegal Hurlers taking on Antrim in the semi-final.

Having been postponed due to poor weather, the closing stages of the competition will now overlap with the start of the National League which is due to get up and running on the 4th February.

After a convincing win over Monaghan with plenty of new faces, Mickey McCann’s men are in good form heading into the game but are expecting to meet a strong Antrim side following their exit from the Walsh cup.

The winner on Saturday will face Ulster University in the final on the 7th of February.

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann is expecting a stiff challenge on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pets
News, Top Stories

Permission granted for pet crematorium in Donegal

26 January 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two convicted murderers who absconded from NI prison service arrested

26 January 2023
pdoherty
News, Top Stories

Doherty says government are planning to fail in housing

26 January 2023
IMG-5158
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney during Lebannon visit

26 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Pets
News, Top Stories

Permission granted for pet crematorium in Donegal

26 January 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two convicted murderers who absconded from NI prison service arrested

26 January 2023
pdoherty
News, Top Stories

Doherty says government are planning to fail in housing

26 January 2023
IMG-5158
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney during Lebannon visit

26 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 January 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Update – HSE responds to five HIQA reports published yesterdayl

26 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube