Ex-soldier convicted of McAnespie manslaughter will now be sentenced next week

The sentencing hearing of a former British solider, guilty of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie, will take place next week.

David Holden was due to be sentenced today, but it has been pushed to next week, and the judge will today hear pleas from both sides.

Aidan McAnespie was killed at an army checkpoint in Tyrone in 1988 as he made his way to a GAA match.

Mr Holden will serve a maximum of two years, whatever the sentence, thanks to an early release scheme for prisoners in the Good Friday Agreement.

Family and friends of Mr McAnespie were at Laganside Court in Belfast for the hearing this morning.