Mark English is the overall 2022 Donegal Sportstar Awards winner – all the winners are revealed

Mark English of Finn Valley AC has been named as the overall winner of the 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards.

The highlight of his 2022 competitions was winning a bronze medal in the 800 metres at the 2022 European Athletics Championships in Munich. He was tenth in the World Championships over the same distance in Oregan.

This is the third time that English, an Olympian, has won the overall Donegal Sports Star Award.

The Letterkenny man has actually now won 13 awards at the sports star awards down through the years.

More than 500 people gathered at the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday evening for the gala presentation night.

2022 DONEGAL SPORTS STAR AWARDS NOMINEES – AND WINNERS

Appreciation

WINNER: Patrick Brady, Donegal Bay Rowing Club

Athletics

Anne Marie McGlynn, Letterkenny A.C.

Mark English, Finn Valley A.C.

Kelly Mc Grory, Tír Chonaill A.C.

WINNER: Mark English

Badminton

Joshua Magee, Raphoe

Rachael Darragh, Raphoe

Rhys McAuley, Raphoe

WINNER: Rachael Darragh

Basketball

Killian Gribben, Letterkenny Blaze

Maria Kealy, Letterkenny Blaze

Shannon Cunningham, Letterkenny Blaze

WINNER: Killian Gribben

Boxing

Brett McGinty, St. Johnston

Jack Harkin, Oakleaf A.B.C.

Matthew McCole, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

WINNER: Brett McGinty

Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement Award

WINNER: Shane McCauley, Lifford

Club

Bonagee United F.C.

Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

Ulster Karate-Do Federation

WINNER: Bonagee United F.C.

Coach / Manager

Gary McGettigan, Setanta Hurling Club

Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings

Paul O’Kane, Letterkenny Rugby Club

Rory McShane, Letterkenny A.B.C.

WINNER: Rory McShane, Letterkenny A.B.C.

Equestrian

Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny

Luke McAteer, Rathmullan

Oisin Orr, Rathmullan

WINNER: Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny

Gaelic Football

Geraldine McLaughlin, Clg An Tearmainn

Niamh McLaughlin, Moville

Eoghán Bán Gallagher, Killybegs

WINNER: Niamh McLaughlin, Moville

Golf

Cian Harkin, Letterkenny Golf Club

Michael Campbell, Portsalon Golf Club

WINNER: Ryan Griffin, Rosapenna Golf Club

Hall of Fame

WINNER: Ian McGarvey, Ramelton

Historic

WINNER: Amber Barrett, Republic of Ireland Women’s National Football Team

Hockey

James Corry, Lisnagarvey Hockey Club

Leanne Patterson, Raphoe Hockey Club

Luke Witherow, Banbridge Hockey Club

WINNER: James Corry, Lisnagarvey Hockey Club

International Achievement

WINNER: Catriona Jennings, Letterkenny A.C.

International Recognition

WINNER: Loughros Rowing Club Ardara

Junior Award

WINNERS: Soccer – Jodie Loughrey, Buncrana; and Sean McGinley, Finn Valley AC

Martial Arts

Darragh Kelly, Moville

Emma Dolan, Three Rivers Karate Club Erin McCole, Ulster Karate-Do Federation

Jordan Furey, Buncrana

Lucas O’Donnell, North West Shotokan Karate Club

WINNER: Darragh Kelly, Moville

Motor Cycling

Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan

WINNER: Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan

Motor Sport

Eamonn Kelly, Frosses

Gary McElhinney, Donegal Town Jack Harris, Convoy

Joseph Kelly, Mountcharles

Kade Gilchrist, Letterkenny

Kyle McBride, Carndonagh

WINNER: Eamonn Kelly, Frosses

Para-Athlete

Catherine Grier, Ramelton

Gavin Grier, Ramelton

Leah McMonagle, Ballybofey

Teagan O’Reilly, Donegal Town

WINNER: Catherine Grier, Ramelton

Powerlifting

Caroline Dolan, Finn Valley Vikings

Cathal McGlynn, A.B.S. Powerlifting

Edyta Piechowicz, Finn Valley Vikings

Maria McShane, Finn Valley Vikings

Michael Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings

Paulina Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings

WINNER: Paulina Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings

Primary School (Large >100)

Kilmacrennan N.S.

Scoil an Linbh Íosa, Killymard, Donegal Town

Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

WINNER: Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

Primary School (Small <100)

Raphoe Central National School

Scoil Na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy

Scoil Náisiúnta, Ghort a’ Choirce

Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán

WINNER: Scoil Na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy

Primary School Sports Boy

Ethan Buchanan, Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin

Pádraig Mac Harlaigh, Scoil Náisiúnta, Ghort a’ Choirce

Shay McHugh Scoil Scoil Bhríde, Convoy

WINNER: Pádraig Mac Harlaigh, Scoil Náisiúnta, Ghort a’ Choirce

Primary School Sports Girl

Faela Houston, Acres National School, Burtonport

Kayla Toner, Scoil Bhríde, Convoy

Mila Rose Conwell Boyle, Niall Mór National School, Killybegs

Jasmine Barrett Doherty, Scoil Mhuire, Milford

WINNER: Faela Houston, Acres National School, Burtonport

Primary School Sports Teacher

Derek Brennan, St. Joseph’s National School, Rathmullan

Eilís McClafferty, Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn

Mary O’Donnell, Scoil Na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy

WINNER: Eilís McClafferty, Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn

Rowing

Cian Sweeney, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

Méabh McNamara, Donegal Bay Rowing Club

Michael O’Boyle, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

WINNER: Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

Sea Angling

WINNER: Mark Devir, Manorcunningham

Secondary School

Loreto Community School, Milford

Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

St.Columba’s College Stranorlar

St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

WINNER: Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Secondary School Sports Boy

Alex Anderson, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Cillian Murphy, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Donal Gallagher, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Fintan Dewhirst, St Columba’s Comprehensive School, Glenties

Joseph Gillespie,St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Leon Doherty, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Luke O’Donnell, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Seán McGinley, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

WINNER: Fintan Dewhirst, St Columba’s Comprehensive School, Glenties

Secondary School Sports Girl

Cache Crumlish, Carndonagh Community School

Caoimhe Gallen, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Emma Doherty, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Jodie Loughrey, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Keri Loughrey, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Kimberly Pearson, Royal and Prior Comprehensive School

Lucy McGlynn, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon

Molly Nulty, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Orlaith Doherty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Tori Murchan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

WINNER: Lucy McGlynn, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon

Secondary School Sports Teacher

David Butler, Loreto Community School, Milford

Eoin Leonard, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Michael Kelly, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

WINNER: Michael Kelly, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Skateboarding

WINNER: Jamie Griffin, Convoy

Sporting Acknowledgement

WINNERS: Shaun Sharkey and Helena Melly, Dungloe (Pool)

Soccer

Emma Doherty, Buncrana

Lee McColgan, Creeslough

Ronan Boyce, Ramelton

Shane Blaney, Letterkenny

WINNER: Emma Doherty, Buncrana

Special Athlete

Anna Hennessy, Letterkenny

Emily Reid, Donegal Town

Meg Carr, Letterkenny

WINNER: ALL THREE NOMINEES

Special Recognition

WINNERS

Soccer: Lee McColgan (Cockhill Celtic FC)

Boxer: Matthew McCole (Illies Golden Gloves, Buncrana)

Sporting Acknowledgement

WINNERS:

Shaun Sharkey & Helena Melly, Dungloe (Cue Sports)

Surfing

Maia Monaghan, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

John Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

WINNER: Maii Monaghan Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Swimming

Cody Dunnion, Bangor Swimming Club

Cora Rooney, Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club

Mona McSharry, Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club

Shane McCauley, Lifford

WINNER: Mona McSharry, Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club

Team

Donegal Bay Rowing Club U19 Junior Women’s Double Scull Beach Sprints Team

CLG Ghaeil Leitir Ceanainn Senior Football Team

Finn Valley Vikings Powerlifting Team

Lough Swilly Junior Sea Angling Team

Ulster Karate-Do Federation U18 Male Cadet Team

WINNER: Donegal Bay Rowing Club U19 Junior Women’s Double Scull Beach Sprints Team