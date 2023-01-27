Mark English is the overall 2022 Donegal Sportstar Awards winner – all the winners are revealed

Mark English of Finn Valley AC has been named as the overall winner of the 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards.
The highlight of his 2022 competitions was winning a bronze medal in the 800 metres at the 2022 European Athletics Championships in Munich. He was tenth in the World Championships over the same distance in Oregan.
This is the third time that English, an Olympian, has won the overall Donegal Sports Star Award.
The Letterkenny man has actually now won 13 awards at the sports star awards down through the years.
More than 500 people gathered at the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday evening for the gala presentation night.
2022 DONEGAL SPORTS STAR AWARDS NOMINEES – AND WINNERS
Appreciation
WINNER: Patrick Brady, Donegal Bay Rowing Club
Athletics
Anne Marie McGlynn, Letterkenny A.C.
Mark English, Finn Valley A.C.
Kelly Mc Grory, Tír Chonaill A.C.
WINNER: Mark English
Badminton
Joshua Magee, Raphoe
Rachael Darragh, Raphoe
Rhys McAuley, Raphoe
WINNER: Rachael Darragh
Basketball
Killian Gribben, Letterkenny Blaze
Maria Kealy, Letterkenny Blaze
Shannon Cunningham, Letterkenny Blaze
WINNER: Killian Gribben
Boxing
Brett McGinty, St. Johnston
Jack Harkin, Oakleaf A.B.C.
Matthew McCole, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
WINNER: Brett McGinty
Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement Award
WINNER: Shane McCauley, Lifford
Club
Bonagee United F.C.
Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Ulster Karate-Do Federation
WINNER: Bonagee United F.C.
Coach / Manager
Gary McGettigan, Setanta Hurling Club
Mick Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings
Paul O’Kane, Letterkenny Rugby Club
Rory McShane, Letterkenny A.B.C.
WINNER: Rory McShane, Letterkenny A.B.C.
Equestrian
Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny
Luke McAteer, Rathmullan
Oisin Orr, Rathmullan
WINNER: Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny
Gaelic Football
Geraldine McLaughlin, Clg An Tearmainn
Niamh McLaughlin, Moville
Eoghán Bán Gallagher, Killybegs
WINNER: Niamh McLaughlin, Moville
Golf
Cian Harkin, Letterkenny Golf Club
Michael Campbell, Portsalon Golf Club
WINNER: Ryan Griffin, Rosapenna Golf Club
Hall of Fame
WINNER: Ian McGarvey, Ramelton
Historic
WINNER: Amber Barrett, Republic of Ireland Women’s National Football Team
Hockey
James Corry, Lisnagarvey Hockey Club
Leanne Patterson, Raphoe Hockey Club
Luke Witherow, Banbridge Hockey Club
WINNER: James Corry, Lisnagarvey Hockey Club
International Achievement
WINNER: Catriona Jennings, Letterkenny A.C.
International Recognition
WINNER: Loughros Rowing Club Ardara
Junior Award
WINNERS: Soccer – Jodie Loughrey, Buncrana; and Sean McGinley, Finn Valley AC
Martial Arts
Darragh Kelly, Moville
Emma Dolan, Three Rivers Karate Club Erin McCole, Ulster Karate-Do Federation
Jordan Furey, Buncrana
Lucas O’Donnell, North West Shotokan Karate Club
WINNER: Darragh Kelly, Moville
Motor Cycling
Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan
WINNER: Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan
Motor Sport
Eamonn Kelly, Frosses
Gary McElhinney, Donegal Town Jack Harris, Convoy
Joseph Kelly, Mountcharles
Kade Gilchrist, Letterkenny
Kyle McBride, Carndonagh
WINNER: Eamonn Kelly, Frosses
Para-Athlete
Catherine Grier, Ramelton
Gavin Grier, Ramelton
Leah McMonagle, Ballybofey
Teagan O’Reilly, Donegal Town
WINNER: Catherine Grier, Ramelton
Powerlifting
Caroline Dolan, Finn Valley Vikings
Cathal McGlynn, A.B.S. Powerlifting
Edyta Piechowicz, Finn Valley Vikings
Maria McShane, Finn Valley Vikings
Michael Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings
Paulina Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings
WINNER: Paulina Coleman, Finn Valley Vikings
Primary School (Large >100)
Kilmacrennan N.S.
Scoil an Linbh Íosa, Killymard, Donegal Town
Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff
WINNER: Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff
Primary School (Small <100)
Raphoe Central National School
Scoil Na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy
Scoil Náisiúnta, Ghort a’ Choirce
Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán
WINNER: Scoil Na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy
Primary School Sports Boy
Ethan Buchanan, Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin
Pádraig Mac Harlaigh, Scoil Náisiúnta, Ghort a’ Choirce
Shay McHugh Scoil Scoil Bhríde, Convoy
WINNER: Pádraig Mac Harlaigh, Scoil Náisiúnta, Ghort a’ Choirce
Primary School Sports Girl
Faela Houston, Acres National School, Burtonport
Kayla Toner, Scoil Bhríde, Convoy
Mila Rose Conwell Boyle, Niall Mór National School, Killybegs
Jasmine Barrett Doherty, Scoil Mhuire, Milford
WINNER: Faela Houston, Acres National School, Burtonport
Primary School Sports Teacher
Derek Brennan, St. Joseph’s National School, Rathmullan
Eilís McClafferty, Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn
Mary O’Donnell, Scoil Na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy
WINNER: Eilís McClafferty, Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn
Rowing
Cian Sweeney, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Méabh McNamara, Donegal Bay Rowing Club
Michael O’Boyle, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Sea Angling
WINNER: Mark Devir, Manorcunningham
Secondary School
Loreto Community School, Milford
Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
St.Columba’s College Stranorlar
St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
WINNER: Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Secondary School Sports Boy
Alex Anderson, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Cillian Murphy, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
Donal Gallagher, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
Fintan Dewhirst, St Columba’s Comprehensive School, Glenties
Joseph Gillespie,St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
Leon Doherty, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
Luke O’Donnell, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Seán McGinley, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
WINNER: Fintan Dewhirst, St Columba’s Comprehensive School, Glenties
Secondary School Sports Girl
Cache Crumlish, Carndonagh Community School
Caoimhe Gallen, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
Emma Doherty, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Jodie Loughrey, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Keri Loughrey, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Kimberly Pearson, Royal and Prior Comprehensive School
Lucy McGlynn, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon
Molly Nulty, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Orlaith Doherty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
Tori Murchan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
WINNER: Lucy McGlynn, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon
Secondary School Sports Teacher
David Butler, Loreto Community School, Milford
Eoin Leonard, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Michael Kelly, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
WINNER: Michael Kelly, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
Skateboarding
WINNER: Jamie Griffin, Convoy
Sporting Acknowledgement
WINNERS: Shaun Sharkey and Helena Melly, Dungloe (Pool)
Soccer
Emma Doherty, Buncrana
Lee McColgan, Creeslough
Ronan Boyce, Ramelton
Shane Blaney, Letterkenny
WINNER: Emma Doherty, Buncrana
Special Athlete
Anna Hennessy, Letterkenny
Emily Reid, Donegal Town
Meg Carr, Letterkenny
WINNER: ALL THREE NOMINEES
Special Recognition
WINNERS
Soccer: Lee McColgan (Cockhill Celtic FC)
Boxer: Matthew McCole (Illies Golden Gloves, Buncrana)
Sporting Acknowledgement
WINNERS:
Shaun Sharkey & Helena Melly, Dungloe (Cue Sports)
Surfing
Maia Monaghan, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
John Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
WINNER: Maii Monaghan Rossnowlagh Surf Club
Swimming
Cody Dunnion, Bangor Swimming Club
Cora Rooney, Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club
Mona McSharry, Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club
Shane McCauley, Lifford
WINNER: Mona McSharry, Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club
Team
Donegal Bay Rowing Club U19 Junior Women’s Double Scull Beach Sprints Team
CLG Ghaeil Leitir Ceanainn Senior Football Team
Finn Valley Vikings Powerlifting Team
Lough Swilly Junior Sea Angling Team
Ulster Karate-Do Federation U18 Male Cadet Team
WINNER: Donegal Bay Rowing Club U19 Junior Women’s Double Scull Beach Sprints Team