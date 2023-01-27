Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Friday’s show in three parts …

John McAteer, Maria Rushe and Cllr Nicolas Crossan are on the Friday panel and discuss concerns over immigration, Enoch Burke and the latest political scandal:

We discuss what changes might be made to the leaving Cert cycle, Gardai involved in taking down a online fraud gang and we launch a competition to reward a listener with a brand new car for a year in thanks to their work in the community!

Michael and Fionnuala are in studio for ‘That’s Entertainment!’

Top Stories

Electricity
News, Top Stories

Over €19,000 for Donegal groups to help with energy bills

27 January 2023
FSM drugs seized
News, Top Stories

Man arrested and drugs seized in Derry

27 January 2023
Vacant 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Efforts to address dereliction in Donegal gaining pace

27 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

27 January 2023
