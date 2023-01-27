Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Friday’s show in three parts …
John McAteer, Maria Rushe and Cllr Nicolas Crossan are on the Friday panel and discuss concerns over immigration, Enoch Burke and the latest political scandal:
We discuss what changes might be made to the leaving Cert cycle, Gardai involved in taking down a online fraud gang and we launch a competition to reward a listener with a brand new car for a year in thanks to their work in the community!
Michael and Fionnuala are in studio for ‘That’s Entertainment!’