Watch: Amber Barrett’s message after getting Historic Achievement Award

Milford’s Amber Barrett was given the Historic Achievement Award at the 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards ceremony, held in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

She came off the bench to fire Ireland to a first ever World Cup – and celebrated her history-making strike with a tribute to the victims of the Creeslough tragedy.

After scoring, she fell to her knees and pointed to the black armband that she and her team-mates wore in memory of the 10 victims of the explosion that ripped through the town’s service station.

She was unable to attend the awards ceremony but sent this video message.