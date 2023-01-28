Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Watch: Amber Barrett’s message after getting Historic Achievement Award

Milford’s Amber Barrett was given the Historic Achievement Award at the 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards ceremony, held in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

She came off the bench to fire Ireland to a first ever World Cup – and celebrated her history-making strike with a tribute to the victims of the Creeslough tragedy.

After scoring, she fell to her knees and pointed to the black armband that she and her team-mates wore in memory of the 10 victims of the explosion that ripped through the town’s service station.

She was unable to attend the awards ceremony but sent this video message.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mark english 2801
News

Watch: Mark English delighted to win overall Donegal Sports Star Award

28 January 2023
Donegal Ladies 23
News

Aoife McColgan disappointed with Donegal Ladies loss to Meath

28 January 2023
covid
News, Top Stories

Over 3500 children hospitalised from Covid-19 to date

28 January 2023
Domestic Violence
News, Top Stories

Hundreds expected to gather today in Lurgan to remember Natalie McNally

28 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

mark english 2801
News

Watch: Mark English delighted to win overall Donegal Sports Star Award

28 January 2023
Donegal Ladies 23
News

Aoife McColgan disappointed with Donegal Ladies loss to Meath

28 January 2023
covid
News, Top Stories

Over 3500 children hospitalised from Covid-19 to date

28 January 2023
Domestic Violence
News, Top Stories

Hundreds expected to gather today in Lurgan to remember Natalie McNally

28 January 2023
border
News, Top Stories

Poll shows stark separation between NI & ROI residents

28 January 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI seize car in Bogside arrest

28 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube