Patrick McBrearty fired over a late point in added time to give Donegal the victory over All Ireland champions Kerry in their National Football League opener.

At the break, Paddy Carr’s side trailed 1-06 to 0-06 with Dara Moynihan scoring the goal for the Kingdom.

Caolan McColgan was Man of the Match for Donegal, scoring three points in the process.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney have the full time report from MacCumhaill Park…