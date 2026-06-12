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The Outlet

Irish language preschool saved as enrolment numbers rebound

Naíonra Bhaile na Finne is to remain open after a rise in enrolment numbers eased earlier concerns over its future.

The Irish language preschool had been under threat of closure due to low numbers, with fears it could cease operations if attendance did not improve by the end of the school year.

However, numbers are now understood to have increased for the coming academic year, with further improvement also anticipated for the year after.

Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it is vital that Gaelscoileanna and Irish language early years services are protected and every effort must be made to ensure they continue to grow and develop:

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