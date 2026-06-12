Business Matters – Ep 300 – Food Coast Donegal’s new website – plus a hi-tech photonics education and research centre boost for the north west

In this week’s programme, Chris Ashmore has been finding out more about the Food Coast Donegal network which recently launched a new website, and he also learns about a multi-million euro investment in the hi-tech photonics microchips education and research centre.
First up, he was joined by Lyndsey Reynolds, Project Facilitator, and Seamus McDaid, chair of Food Coast Donegal and Managing Director of Football Special, to talk about the continued evolvement and success of the Food Coast Donegal network.
Food Coast Donegal has launched a new website and interactive map, bringing together producers, experiences, and the wider Donegal food story in a single platform accessible to consumers, visitors, and trade audiences worldwide.
Food Coast Donegal was first established in 2012 by Local Enterprise Office Donegal as a regional branding project, giving the county’s food and drink sector a single, coherent identity. Since then, it has evolved significantly, transitioning from a LEO-led initiative into a member-driven network, shaped and directed by the producers, food businesses and hospitality operators it represents. That shift in ownership reflects the growing ambition of Donegal’s food and drink sector, and the new website marks the next step in that journey.
Also this week Chris has been finding out about the creation of a Semiconductor Photonics Education and Research Centre, which will be known as the Spear Centre. Photonics is essentially the science and technology of using light. Photonic chips are microchips that use light (photons) instead of electricity (electrons) to process and transmit information, enabling faster, energy-efficient, and high-bandwidth computing and communication. The Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has been awarded €8.46 million in funding for this and it has been described as a game-changing investment for the north-west region and is set to drive a new wave of innovation, upskilling, and entrepreneurship. Roadshows are taking place in Letterkenny, Derry, Buncrana and Ballymena in relation to the new SPEAR Centre.
Project lead, Nick Timmons spoke with Chris about the considerable potential that this can bring to the region.
You can listen to the full programme here:
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