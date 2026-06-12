Police hunt for suspect after reported sexual assault on two juveniles in Derry

Police are appealing for information following a reported sexual assault on two juveniles in Derry earlier this week.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the Cedar Street area on Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male of slim build, with short dark hair and dental braces.

He was wearing a distinctive green Superdry hoodie, dark trousers and dark-coloured shoes.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly those with dashcam or other footage, to contact police.