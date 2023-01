A bad start to the National league for Tyrone manager Feargal Logan following his sides 3-11 to 1-12 defeat against Roscommon.

After being in a commanding position at key points in the game, Logan says they struggled towards the end and were punished for their mistakes.

With pressure rising in Division One, the Tyrone side have work to do before facing Donegal next weekend in Healy Park.

The Tyrone boss believes it’s a game they could have won, Francis Mooney caught up with him after the match.