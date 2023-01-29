Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
IHF renews call to retain 9% tourism VAT

The Irish Hotels Federation has renewed its call on the Government to retain the 9% tourism VAT rate.

A Business Post/Red C Poll has found that two-thirds of people believe the current rate for hotels and restaurants should be extended.

The Dail was told recently by Deputy Marian Harkin that the importance of the Northern Ireland market makes the rate vital for border counties like Donegal.

Denyse Campbell – President of the IHF – says any increase would be damaging to the Irish tourism industry……..

rnli23
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI first call out of 2023

29 January 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Suspect vehicle crossed into Donegal after police car was rammed in Strabane

29 January 2023
Ambulance1
News, Top Stories

Over 900 delayed responses from ambulances in Ireland

29 January 2023
ihf
News, Audio, Top Stories

IHF renews call to retain 9% tourism VAT

29 January 2023
