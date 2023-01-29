IHF renews call to retain 9% tourism VAT

The Irish Hotels Federation has renewed its call on the Government to retain the 9% tourism VAT rate.

A Business Post/Red C Poll has found that two-thirds of people believe the current rate for hotels and restaurants should be extended.

The Dail was told recently by Deputy Marian Harkin that the importance of the Northern Ireland market makes the rate vital for border counties like Donegal.

Denyse Campbell – President of the IHF – says any increase would be damaging to the Irish tourism industry……..